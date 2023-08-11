Weekly news quiz: From Beyoncé to Clarence Thomas, and some rogue animals

This week, a person in Florida bought the winning $1.58 billion Mega Millions ticket. The odds are one in 302.6 million, a stat that's impressive but ultimately meaningless, since eventually someone wins.

In other news about money, Clarence Thomas allegedly accepted stuff that cost a lot of it and Beyoncé's tour spent it. Disney talked about its money. Someone is paying a bundle to maintain a superyacht in Italy. The Hollywood strikes are having all kinds of effects on the economy. Also, inflation.

For today's quiz, you'll need to know who's spending and on what. To get a perfect score, you'll also need to understand Elizabethan-era English and be familiar with the rogue-animal scene. Otherwise, good luck guessing!

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Loading...