Villano Antillano: Tiny Desk Concert

This Latinx Heritage Month Tiny Desk is celebrating with an 'El Tiny' takeover, featuring a wide array of artists from all corners of Latinidad.

Villano Antillano kicked off her Tiny Desk Concert with a Britney Spears-approved message: Dump. Him.

"Yo Tengo un Novio," off the Puerto Rican rapper's debut LP, La Sustancia X, called out the toxic, controlling expectations of one of her ex-jevos. Through her sharp Caribbean flow, Antillano broke down the confines of monogamy in her first song before casting light on drug use and escapism as a means of queer survival in "Kaleidoscópica."

Throughout her performance, Antillano showed why she's one of the most exciting voices in Latin trap and reggaeton right now. She flaunted her sexual prowess on "Cuero," and "Cáscara de Coco," then intentionally honored her religious upbringing and place in the church, which she noted isn't always a welcoming space for LGBTQ+ communities. The artist keeps proving that socially conscious lyricism and unfiltered joy can — and should — go hand-in-hand.

SET LIST

"Yo Tengo un Novio"

"Kaleidoscópica"

"Cuero"

"Cáscara de Coco"



MUSICIANS

Villana Santiago Pacheco: artist

Luis Ortiz: vocals

Bayron Feliciano: vocals

Amarilis Ríos: percussion

Barba Blanca: keyboards

David Diaz: bass



TINY DESK TEAM

Producer: Anamaria Sayre

Director/Editor: Maia Stern

Audio Engineer: Josh Rogosin

Creative Director: Bob Boilen

Series Producer: Bobby Carter

Videographers: Maia Stern, Joshua Bryant, Keren Carrión

Production Assistant: Ashley Pointer

Photographer: Estefania Mitre

Tiny Desk Team: Suraya Mohamed, Kara Frame, Hazel Cills

VP, Visuals and Music: Keith Jenkins

Senior VP, Programming: Anya Grundmann

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.