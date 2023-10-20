2 Americans taken hostage by Hamas during the attack on Israel are freed

Updated October 20, 2023 at 3:38 PM ET

JERUSALEM — Two American hostages who were captured by the militant group Hamas during its attack on Israel this month have been released, the Israeli prime minister's office announced Friday.

Judith Raanan, 59, and Natalie Raanan, 17, a mother and daughter from Illinois, had been visiting family in Israel when they were abducted by Hamas on Oct. 7, according to news interviews given by family members.

"Our fellow citizens have endured a terrible ordeal these past 14 days, and I am overjoyed that they will soon be reunited with their family, who has been wracked with fear," said President Biden in a statement.

The elder Raanan, also known by her Hebrew name, Yehudit, is an operating room nurse. Her daughter recently graduated from high school and was taking a gap year to travel, according to Saray Cohen, Raanan's sister, who spoke with the Israeli public broadcaster Kan.

The pair was received by the Israeli military at the border of the Gaza Strip, according to the prime minister's office. "At the moment, they are on their way to a meeting point at a military base in the center of their country, where their family members are waiting for them," the statement said.

The mother and daughter had traveled to Israel together to celebrate Raanan's mother's 85th birthday, Cohen said in the Kan video, which was posted earlier Friday. "We have no idea whatsoever what is their situation, where they're being held. We just want them to come back to us," she added.

The Ranaans were staying in a guest house in southern Israel on Oct. 7 when Hamas militants flooded across the Gaza border and into Israeli communities nearby. More than 1,400 people died in the attack, including hundreds of people killed in their homes and at a music festival, Israeli officials say.

Among the towns attacked was Nahal Oz, a quiet, small kibbutz just half a mile from the border with Gaza. Family members had been in contact with the Raanans, who were in Nahal Oz, even as the fighting began that morning, according to Cohen. For hours, they received updates via WhatsApp from the two, who were hiding in a safe room, according to relatives.

Charles Rex Arbogast / AP / AP Sigal Zamir cries as she speaks at a prayer vigil for Judith Raanan and her daughter, Natalie Raanan, on Thursday in Evanston, Illinois. Zamir is the sister of Natalie's father, Uri Raanan.

But the messages stopped soon after noon, Cohen said. "After two hours or so of silence, we started to feel uneasy."

The agreement to release the Raanans was the result of negotiations among the U.S., Israel, Qatar and Hamas.

About 200 hostages are thought to remain in the hands of Hamas, including dozens of children, according to the Israeli military, and a small number of Americans, according to U.S. officials. "We have not ceased our efforts to secure the release of those who are still being held," Biden said.

Israeli leaders have said that until all hostages are released, Israel will not lift a siege of Gaza that has cut off food, water, electricity and fuel from the territory that is home to more than 2 million Palestinians.

In a statement, Hamas said it would continue to work with mediators, such as Qatar and Egypt, to release all civilians under what it called "appropriate security conditions."

Charles Rex Arbogast / AP / AP Rabbi Meir Hecht (right) with Chabad of Evanston reads from Psalms during a prayer vigil for Judith Raanan and her daughter, Natalie Raanan, on Oct. 12. Judith and Natalie were released by the militant group Hamas on Friday.

"The news that Judith and Natalie have been released gives us overwhelming gratitude to God that our prayers are being heard," Rabbi Meir Hecht of Chabad of Evanston, who is close to the family, told NPR.

"At the same time, we're so deeply concerned for the 200-plus other hostages that are still in the hands of Hamas terrorists, and we continue to pray, and ask everyone to pray, for their immediate release," he said.

Aya Batrawy contributed reporting in Jerusalem; Daniel Estrin and Liz Baker contributed reporting from Tel Aviv; and Deepa Shivaram contributed reporting from Washington. contributed to this story

