Photos: U.S. and Jordan conduct airdrop into Gaza as cease-fire talks continue

This past week, the reported death toll in Gaza reached 30,000 after Israeli troops fired on a crowd of Palestinians who were pulling food off an aid convoy in Gaza City. More than 100 people were killed. This prompted the U.S. to complete its first airdrop into Gaza with the help of the Royal Jordanian Air Force. The drops consisted of 38,000 meals, which were deployed along the enclave's coast. According to the U.N.'s Office for Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), a quarter of Gaza's roughly 2.2 million people are "one step away from famine."

Mohammed Hajjar / AP / AP Humanitarian aid is dropped, through a joint effort by the United States and Jordan, over Gaza City on Saturday, March 2.

Last Monday, President Biden was optimistic about reaching a deal on a potential cease-fire, however Israel has yet to confirm their plans moving forward. The proposed cease-fire, according to Biden's national security adviser, Jake Sullivan, would free Israeli hostages held by Hamas and allow more aid to enter Gaza.

Vice President Kamala Harris will meet withIsraeli war cabinet member Benny Gantz at the White House Monday, in hopes of securing the deal. On Sunday, she called for an immediate, temporary cease-fire in Gaza to facilitate a hostage deal between Israel and Hamas. Harris also urged Israel to increase the flow of aid into Gaza to alleviate the "immense scale of suffering" among Palestinians.

Here is a look at what photojournalists on the ground documented this past week:

/ Maya Levin for NPR / Maya Levin for NPR Israeli demonstrators hold an anti-war protest in Tel Aviv on Tuesday, Feb. 27, with signs that say 30,000 to signify the number of people killed in Gaza since Oct. 7.

Ohad Zwigenberg / AP / AP An Israeli solider mourns over the grave of Sergeant Oz Daniel during his funeral in Kfar Saba, Israel, on Monday, Feb. 26.

Amir Cohen / Reuters / Reuters Israeli soldiers take part in an urban warfare drill at a factory that was damaged during the Oct. 7 attack by Hamas gunmen on the Israeli side of the Israel-Gaza border on Thursday, Feb. 29.

/ Moises Saman for NPR / Moises Saman for NPR Jordanian Air Force personnel prepare to airdrop pallets of aid over Gaza from a C-130 aircraft flying about 10,000 meters over Gaza.

Ohad Zwigenberg / AP / AP Israeli soldiers carry the casket of Sergeant Oz Daniel during his funeral in Kfar Saba, Israel, on Monday, Feb. 26.

Mahmoud Essa / AP / AP Palestinians walk through the destruction from an Israeli offensive in the Jabaliya refugee camp in Gaza on Thursday, Feb. 29.

/ Moises Saman for NPR / Moises Saman for NPR Pallets of aid await to be loaded into a Jordanian Air Force C-130 aircraft Thursday, Feb. 29, in Zarqa, Jordan, before an airdrop mission over Gaza.

/ AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images Palestinian men collect wood near a building destroyed in Israeli strikes in Beit Lahia, in northern Gaza, on Monday, Feb. 26.

Ohad Zwigenberg / AP / AP People gather at Israel's Nitzana border crossing with Egypt in southern Israel on Tuesday, Feb. 27, protesting the delivery of aid to Gaza until all of the hostages held by Hamas are released. Israel inspects international aid bound for Gaza before it is delivered into the territory.

Said Khatib / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images Palestinians attend Friday noon prayers on Friday, March 1, in front of the ruins of the al-Faruq mosque, which wass destroyed in Israeli strikes on Rafah, in southern Gaza.

/ Ayman Oghanna for NPR / Ayman Oghanna for NPR Between the uptick in settler violence and the war in Gaza, Palestinians are dealing with multiple mental health stressors. NPR traveled with a medical team to one of the enclave's most vulnerable communities, a Bedouin tribe. A Palestinian mobile medical clinic at work in the occupied West Bank on Wednesday, Feb. 28.

/ Maya Levin for NPR / Maya Levin for NPR People walk by torn up images of Gaza, originally set up by Israeli demonstrators who held an anti-war protest on Tuesday, Feb. 27, in Tel Aviv.

Jack Guez / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images A man cycles as another sits next to graffiti on a wall in the Israeli town of Kfar Saba on Tuesday, Feb. 27.

Mohammed Abed / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images A man stands next to barbed wire near a camp for displaced Palestinians in Rafah on Wednesday, Feb. 28.

/ AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images Children sit in a destroyed car in Rafah on Wednesday, Feb. 28.