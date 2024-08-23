Democrats court Native American voters at their convention in Chicago

CHICAGO — Party leaders courted Native American delegates at the Democratic National Convention, touting their record on tribal sovereignty as activists noted that Native voter turnout in swing states is what helped President Biden win during the last cycle.

“There's something in Minnesota that we take very seriously about tribal sovereignty,” Gov. Tim Walz, the Democratic vice presidential nominee, told the party’s cheering party’s Native American Caucus on Monday. “And it’s not when it’s convenient sovereignty. It's every single day about every single decision that needs to be taken.”

It has been a long journey for Native Americans, who only won the legal right to vote in federal elections about 100 years ago. At the DNC this week, the party’s Native Caucus held its meeting at the flagship political gathering with about 122 delegates who self-identified as Native Americans.

Grace Widyatmadja/NPR / Two attendees hold each other during an opening prayer at the Native American caucus meeting on August 19, 2024. Grace Widyatmadja/NPR

Walz has gained national recognition among Native voters for having once been a teacher on the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation in South Dakota. If Harris and Walz are elected, Minnesota Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan, a member of the White Earth Band of Ojibwe, would ascend to the governorship. She would be the first Indigenous woman to become governor.

In his remarks, Walz touted state-level policies including an executive order that mandated documented tribal consultation ahead of government decisions and the state’s redesign of its flag .

“What Indian Country doesn't need is a whole bunch of gatekeepers holding the money and telling you, ‘You can’t get it,’” Walz said. “This is a group that understands a little about hard work, understands a little about perseverance, understands a little about community, understands a little bit about preparing for the future, not just tomorrow, but for generations out. We have an opportunity to change that in a positive way.”

NPR spoke with several delegates throughout the week about why they wanted to come to the convention and what they hope to see out of a potential Harris campaign and presidency.

Grace Widyatmadja/NPR / Dylan Baca, a 22-year-old member of the White Mountain Apache Tribe in Arizona, poses for a portrait in McCormick Place on August 19, 2024.

Dylan Baca, a 22-year-old member of the White Mountain Apache Tribe in Arizona

Baca said he is encouraged by the visits the administration has made to Indian Country. On one of Harris’ first stops she visited Arizona and proclaimed support for “tribal sovereignty.” Baca said he wants to see those running for office talk more about voting access — especially on tribal reservations. And he spoke of what it felt like to be in Chicago.

“My great grandmother wasn't able to vote at one period — or … even considered a citizen in the United States. … [Now] Native Americans serve within the corridors of power, in the halls of Congress, and then being in a room like this with the Native American Caucus,” he said. “It’s a humbling experience.”

Grace Widyatmadja/NPR / Tricia Zunker, a member of the Ho-Chunk Nation in Wisconsin, poses for a portrait in McCormick Place on Aug. 19, 2024.

Tricia Zunker, member of the Ho-Chunk Nation in Wisconsin

Zunker said it was symbolic and powerful to be attending the convention as an indigenous woman “knowing that there's not that many of us, but knowing that our voices matter and will be heard.”

She encouraged the presidential candidates to not forget about Wisconsin’s Native voters. There, 2.5% of the population identifies as American Indian or Alaska Native, and they are credited with helping Biden the state in a close race.

“I don't think a candidate is going to win Wisconsin without that powerful Native vote. So outreach to the Native communities is going to be important,” Zunker said. “Just getting the information out there and even educating on when the election is and how to vote and accessibility as it relates to voting.”

Grace Widyatmadja/NPR / Duane Duffy, vice president of the Mescalero Apache Nation in New Mexico, poses for a portrait at McCormick Place on Aug. 21. 2024.

Duane Duffy, vice president of the Mescalero Apache Nation in New Mexico

Duffy was not always a Democrat. He was, he says, a Republican when he was younger. This was his first convention and he said he was excited to meet with other tribal leaders.

“Our issues are important. And it's up to us to get to the table to discuss those issues, to push for equity,” he said. “We can't continue to allow people to do this on our behalf.”

Duffy said he is pushing for improved services in education, health care and policing.

“All these are things that the federal government is entrusted to deliver to tribal communities, but so far has been very lacking in doing so,” Duffy said. “We need to work with the federal government to ensure that we are fully funding these programs that are delivering services in Indian Country.”

Grace Widyatmadja/NPR / April Fournier, who is Dine and grew up in Maine, poses for a portrait in McCormick Place on Aug. 19, 2024.

April Fournier, who is Dine of the Navajo Nation and grew up in Maine

It’s Fournier’s first Democratic convention. She says she is excited to see Native representation within the party.

“Lt. Gov. Flanagan was made co-chair of the DNC to open the caucus, which is incredibly exciting,” Fournier said. “We're seeing so much more out of our community in these leadership positions, which I think gives everyone encouragement to participate.”

Fournier is the first Native American to be elected to the Portland, Maine, council, and whether it is her role at home or in Chicago, she hopes her involvement inspires others to be involved, too.

“This for me was just another opportunity to step into a space where I'm able to be my full self,” she said. “Talk about the work that we're doing in Maine, but then also make connections with other Natives that are doing this work across the country to really see how can we build relationships, how can we build these circles of communities so that more and more youth, elders, mothers, teachers who are Native in their communities feel comfortable because they see someone representing them.”

Grace Widyatmadja / NPR / NPR Dayne Goodheart, a Nez Perce tribal member and Idaho delegate, poses for a portrait at McCormick Place on Aug. 21. 2024.

Dayne Goodheart, a Nez Perce tribal member and Idaho delegate

Goodheart came to his first DNC to help advocate for rural jobs, particularly in the clean-energy sector. He said that being at the convention has been “overwhelming” but he said he is excited to advocate for a continued relationship between the government and tribes across the country.

“I'm not looking for a handout, I'm looking for a working relationship,” Goodheart said. He urged Harris and Walz to visit his tribe, or at least attend virtual meetings.

Grace Widyatmadja / NPR / NPR Teresa Melendez, an enrolled member of the Pokagon Band of Potawatomi , poses for a portrait at McCormick Place on Aug. 21. 2024.

Teresa Melendez, an enrolled member of the Pokagon Band of Potawatomi

Melendez, who lives in Nevada, is the state’s only Native delegate.

“It really has been inspiring to be here. And also, it's reminding me how much more work we have to do,” Melendez said. “I look forward to a time when we have more Native electeds.”

Melendez got involved with the state’s Democratic party in 2016, and she advocates for increased access to voting on reservations and hopes the Harris campaign increases its canvassing efforts.

“The funnest polling locations, the best places to vote in Nevada, are the tribal polling locations, because there's almost like the excitement that you feel at this convention you see there at those polling locations,” Melendez said. “We're not taking it for granted.”

Grace Widyatmadja/NPR / Rodney Butler, chairman of the Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation and a Connecticut delegate, poses for a portrait at McCormick Place on Aug. 21. 2024.

Rodney Butler, chairman of the Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation and a Connecticut delegate

Butler is attending his fourth convention. He said he identified as an independent for most of his life but then made the switch to the Democratic Party when he was asked to be a delegate for Barack Obama.

“We're not just here for a good time. There's a purpose,” Butler said. “And if we can share our message with other tribal communities, with the tribal leaders to help get this across the finish line, it was just for that reason alone it is critically important for me to show up.”

Butler said Democrats need to continue to work harder to overcome and address generations of trauma in order to mobilize Native voters.

“Trust is not high on the list of where we stand with politicians. And so there is a little bit of hesitation with any new direction,” Butler said. “But I think people are seeing the importance of what a Harris-Walz administration will mean for Indian Country. And they're getting excited about that and are jumping on board pretty quickly.”

Copyright 2024 NPR