Opinion: Christmas is starting early in Venezuela

Can you smell chestnuts roasting on an open fire? Feel Jack Frost nipping at your nose?

This week, Venezuela’s President Nicolás Maduro declared on his weekly television show, “September smells like Christmas! ... I am going to decree the beginning of Christmas on Oct. 1. Christmas arrived for everyone, in peace, joy and security!”

Maduro’s legitimacy in office has been questioned by the United Nations, the Carter Center and other international groups, since he declared himself the winner of Venezuela’s election in July. The country’s electoral council has refused to release a breakdown of the results.

At least 2,000 people have been arrested in protesting the vote. Non-governmental organizations say that 24 people have been killed. And an arrest warrant is out for Edmundo González, Maduro’s opponent in the contested election.

The Venezuelan military has produced a video on their arrest of one apparent protester, in which the lyrics of "Carol of the Bells" have been changed to trill lines like, “If you’ve done wrong, then he will come!” and “There’s someone watching you!”

It’s not exactly a one-horse open sleigh.

Venezuelan religious groups have criticized President Maduro’s plans for a hastened Christmas season. The president has declared an early Christmas celebration several times before, but never this early.

Announcing that Christmas begins in October does not just mean rolling out tinsel, wreaths and gingerbread lattes. Public employees in Venezuela can receive extra government bonuses at Christmas. Perhaps Maduro thinks a few payouts may distract from his regime’s dismal record.

Venezuela is in the grip of prolonged, economic calamity. More than 7 million Venezuelans have left their country since 2014. Gross domestic product has fallen by 80% in the past decade. Food and medicine are in short supply. Electricity is unreliable. Corruption and human rights crimes are rife.

By concealing election results, jailing opponents and clinging to power, Nicolás Maduro may mostly be wrapping a Christmas present for himself.

