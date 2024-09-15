Check out the fashion as stars arrive at the 2024 Emmys red carpet

The 76th Primetime Emmys Awards are on Sunday night, hosted by father-son duo Eugene and Dan Levy, creators and stars of the hit TV series
Schitt’s Creek. Nominees and stars hit the red carpet on Sunday evening outside of the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. Here are some of their looks.
Copyright 2024 NPR
Amy Sussman / Getty Images
/
Getty Images
Andrew Scott
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images
/
Getty Images
Ayo Edebiri
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images /
Dan Levy and Eugene Levy
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images
/
Getty Images
Da'Vine Joy Randolph
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images
/
Getty Images
Quinta Brunson
Amy Sussman / Getty Images
/
Getty Images
Meryl Streep
Amy Sussman / Getty Images
/
Getty Images
Selena Gomez
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images
/
Getty Images
Bowen Yang
Amy Sussman/Getty Images /
Janelle James
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images
/
Getty Images
Nicola Coughlan
Amy Sussman / Getty Images
/
Getty Images
Sheryl Lee Ralph
Amy Sussman / Getty Images
/
Getty Images
Lisa Ann Walter
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images
/
Getty Images
Amber Chardae Robinson
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images
/
Getty Images
Idris Elba and Sabrina Elba
Amy Sussman / Getty Images
/
Getty Images
Anna Sawai
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images
/
Getty Images
Reese Witherspoon and Laura Dern
Amy Sussman / Getty Images
/
Getty Images
Tyler James Williams
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images
/
Getty Images
Ella Purnell
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images
/
Getty Images
Christine Baranski
Amy Sussman / Getty Images
/
Getty Images
Jeremy Allen White
Amy Sussman / Getty Images
/
Getty Images
Saoirse Ronan
Amy Sussman / Getty Images
/
Getty Images
Mindy Kaling
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images
/
Getty Images
Chris Perfetti
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images
/
Getty Images
Dakota Fanning
Amy Sussman / Getty Images
/
Getty Images
Carrie Coon
Amy Sussman/Getty Images /
Jonathan Bailey and Matt Bomer
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images
/
Getty Images
Rita Ora
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images
/
Getty Images
Taylor Zakhar Perez
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images
/
Getty Images
Liza Colón-Zayas
Amy Sussman / Getty Images
/
Getty Images
Ramy Youssef
Amy Sussman / Getty Images
/
Getty Images
Aaron Moten
Amy Sussman / Getty Images
/
Getty Images
Kristen Wiig
Amy Sussman / Getty Images
/
Getty Images
D'Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai
Amy Sussman/Getty Images /
Molly Gordon
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images
/
Getty Images
William Stanford Davis
Amy Sussman / Getty Images
/
Getty Images
Ilona Maher
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images
/
Getty Images
Isabella Star LaBlanc