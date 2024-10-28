University of Michigan quarterback Jack Tuttle is retiring after his 5th concussion

University of Michigan quarterback Jack Tuttle said Monday he is retiring from the sport after recently suffering from a fifth concussion.

He also tore the UCL, a ligament in the elbow, in his right throwing arm earlier this year.

“Throughout my college career, I’ve battled numerous injuries, culminating in this difficult choice to step away from playing the game I love,” he said in a post on X.

He added, “College football has given me a bunch of memories in my life with amazing people, and it has shaped my character. I am immeasurably thankful for every chance I’ve had to step onto the field, and for the unwavering support of those who have stood by me through triumphs and tribulations.”

Tuttle was in his second season with the Michigan Wolverines, after spending four seasons with the Indiana Hoosiers.

Tuttle said in his statement he wants to coach in the future.

Last week, North Carolina State University quarterback Grayson McCall also said he is retiring from football and that his “dream has just been cut short.”

In an Instagram post, he said, “I have done everything I can to continue, but this is where the good Lord has called me to serve in a different space. Brain specialists, my family, and I have come to the conclusion that it is in my best interest to hang the cleats up.”

McCall was in his first season with the NC State Wolfpack and spent five seasons at Coastal Carolina University. He also said he is looking forward to coaching.



