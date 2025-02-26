© 2025 Yellowstone Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Child dies in Texas measles outbreak

By Pien Huang
Published February 26, 2025 at 10:25 AM MST
Vials of the vaccine known as MMR. It protects against measles, mumps and rubella diseases.
Justin Sullivan
/
Getty Images
Vials of the vaccine known as MMR. It protects against measles, mumps and rubella diseases.

A school-age child has died from measles in west Texas. The death of the child, who was not vaccinated for measles, was confirmed by state and local health officials and comes after weeks of a growing outbreak that spans West Texas and New Mexico.

More than 130 people have been sickened with measles in the two states, most of them children under the age of 18.
 
Measles is a very contagious respiratory disease that was declared to be eliminated from the U.S. in 2000 due to high rates of inoculation with the measles, mumps and rubella vaccine, known as the MMR shot.

But in the last five years or so, school vaccination rates have fallen below 95% — which is the CDC's recommended level for preventing outbreaks.

The vaccination rate is far lower, in pockets like the Texas county at the center of the current outbreak — where the rate has dropped to around 80%.

Copyright 2025 NPR

NPR News
Pien Huang
Pien Huang is a health reporter on the Science desk. She was NPR's first Reflect America Fellow, working with shows, desks and podcasts to bring more diverse voices to air and online.
See stories by Pien Huang