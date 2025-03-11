© 2025 Yellowstone Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

The U.S. will resume Ukraine military aid and intelligence, as Kyiv approves ceasefire

By Joanna Kakissis,
Eleanor BeardsleyMichele Kelemen
Published March 11, 2025 at 10:06 AM MDT
U.S. national security adviser Mike Waltz and Secretary of State Marco Rubio sit down with Saudi and Ukrainian officials in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, Tuesday.
Saul Loeb
/
Pool photo via AP
U.S. national security adviser Mike Waltz and Secretary of State Marco Rubio sit down with Saudi and Ukrainian officials in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, Tuesday.

Updated March 11, 2025 at 14:58 PM ET

KYIV, Ukraine — The United States will resume sending military aid and intelligence to Ukraine after Ukraine agreed to a Trump administration proposal for a monthlong ceasefire, the U.S. and Ukraine said after talks in Saudi Arabia Tuesday.

It was the first high-level meeting between Ukraine and the U.S. since the Trump administration froze military aid and intelligence sharing for Ukraine in the wake of a televised blowup between President Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the Oval Office in late February.

In a joint statement, both governments said Tuesday's talks in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, marked "important steps toward restoring durable peace for Ukraine." This comes more than three years after Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

"Ukraine expressed readiness to accept the U.S. proposal to enact an immediate, interim 30-day ceasefire, which can be extended by mutual agreement of the parties, and which is subject to acceptance and concurrent implementation by the Russian Federation," the statement from the U.S. and Ukraine said.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who led the U.S. delegation, said in remarks after the talks that the U.S. will now take the offer to Russia.

"We're going to tell them this is what's on the table: Ukraine is ready to stop shooting and start talking. And now it'll be up to them to say yes or no," Rubio said. "I hope they're going to say yes. And if they do, then I think we've made great progress. If they say no, then we'll unfortunately know what the impediment is to peace here."

The Jeddah talks took place after Ukraine and Russia launched large drone strikes on each other's territory.

This is a developing story that will be updated.

Joanna Kakissis and Eleanor Beardsley reported from Kyiv. Michele Kelemen reported from Washington, D.C. Polina Lytvynova and Hanna Palamarenko contributed reporting from Kyiv.

Copyright 2025 NPR

NPR News
Joanna Kakissis
Joanna Kakissis is a foreign correspondent based in Kyiv, Ukraine, where she reports poignant stories of a conflict that has upended millions of lives, affected global energy and food supplies and pitted NATO against Russia.
See stories by Joanna Kakissis
Eleanor Beardsley
Eleanor Beardsley began reporting from France for NPR in 2004 as a freelance journalist, following all aspects of French society, politics, economics, culture and gastronomy. Since then, she has steadily worked her way to becoming an integral part of the NPR Europe reporting team.
See stories by Eleanor Beardsley
Michele Kelemen
Michele Kelemen has been with NPR for two decades, starting as NPR's Moscow bureau chief and now covering the State Department and Washington's diplomatic corps. Her reports can be heard on all NPR News programs, including Morning Edition and All Things Considered.
See stories by Michele Kelemen