Report: More than 350 structures damaged in Park County flooding

A preliminary damage report released over the weekend shows that out of the 437 structures assessed in Park County, only 81 were undamaged in this month's historic flood.

The Montana County Assist team says 28 structures were completely destroyed, including three residences and eight bridges. Another127 structures were partially destroyed, including 76 residences and 16 commercial buildings.

In the preliminary assessment, the most heavily impacted areas were Silver Gate, Allenspur and southeast Livingston.

Residents and businesses impacted by the flood are encouraged to fill out a questionnaire detailing property damages and insurance information at des.mt.gov. The form will be used to determine what state and federal assistance are potentially available.

From 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday a multi-agency resource center will be at the Park County Fair Grounds in Livingston to provide assistance for those needing help with cleanup, food access and other services.

