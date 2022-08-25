ARPA grants approved for water projects damaged by flooding

A state commission responsible for allocating federal stimulus plan funding approved grants for water infrastructure damaged in this spring's flood.

The ARPA Infrastructure Advisory Commission voted Wednesday to allocate more than $645,000 to repair a ditch headgate in Sweet Grass County, and for canal repairs in Yellowstone and Park Counties. Each county will also provide matching funds for the projects.

Autumn Coleman is with the Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation, which handles grant applications. She told the commission the agency anticipates receiving more applications from areas affected by flooding.

“I think just in general, probably people are starting to now realize what things are going to cost," she said.

The project applications will now be submitted to the governor’s office for review and final approval.

