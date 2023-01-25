Montana restaurants, chefs are among the semifinalists for James Beard Awards
The James Beard Foundation on Wednesday announced today its 2023 Restaurant and Chef Awards Semifinalists, and Montana eateries and chefs were well represented on list.
Semifinalists from here under the Big Sky included:
Outstanding Restaurateur
Albert McDonald, The Mint, Pizza Campania, and Backcountry Burger Bar, Bozeman
Best New Restaurant
The Backporch, Roundup
Outstanding Bakery
Grist Milling & Bakery, Missoula
Outstanding Pastry Chef or Baker
Veronika Baukema, Veronika’s Pastry Shop, Billings, MT
Best Chef Mountain
Michael Annandono, Michaelangelo’s Big Sky, Big Sky
Andy Blanton, Café Kandahar, Whitefish
Chris Lockhart and Danny Mowatt, PREROGATIvE Kitchen, Red Lodge
Paul Naugle, Izakaya Three Fish, Bozeman
Earl James Reynolds, Stone Hill Kitchen + Bar, Bigfork
The James Beard Awards, considered to be among the nation’s most prestigious honors, recognize exceptional talent in the culinary and food media industries, as well as a demonstrated commitment to racial and gender equality, community, sustainability, and a culture where all can thrive.
Nominees will be announced on Wednesday, March 29, and winners will be celebrated at the James Beard Restaurant and Chef Awards Ceremony on Monday, June 5, at the Lyric Opera of Chicago. See a complete list of 2023 Restaurant and Chef Awards Semifinalists here.