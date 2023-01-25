Montana restaurants, chefs are among the semifinalists for James Beard Awards

The James Beard Foundation on Wednesday announced today its 2023 Restaurant and Chef Awards Semifinalists, and Montana eateries and chefs were well represented on list.

Semifinalists from here under the Big Sky included:

Outstanding Restaurateur

Albert McDonald, The Mint, Pizza Campania, and Backcountry Burger Bar, Bozeman

Best New Restaurant

The Backporch, Roundup

Outstanding Bakery

Grist Milling & Bakery, Missoula

Outstanding Pastry Chef or Baker

Veronika Baukema, Veronika’s Pastry Shop, Billings, MT

Best Chef Mountain

Michael Annandono, Michaelangelo’s Big Sky, Big Sky

Andy Blanton, Café Kandahar, Whitefish

Chris Lockhart and Danny Mowatt, PREROGATIvE Kitchen, Red Lodge

Paul Naugle, Izakaya Three Fish, Bozeman

Earl James Reynolds, Stone Hill Kitchen + Bar, Bigfork

The James Beard Awards, considered to be among the nation’s most prestigious honors, recognize exceptional talent in the culinary and food media industries, as well as a demonstrated commitment to racial and gender equality, community, sustainability, and a culture where all can thrive.

Nominees will be announced on Wednesday, March 29, and winners will be celebrated at the James Beard Restaurant and Chef Awards Ceremony on Monday, June 5, at the Lyric Opera of Chicago. See a complete list of 2023 Restaurant and Chef Awards Semifinalists here.