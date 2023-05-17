Montana saddlemaker, woodworker, blacksmith join state’s folk artist hall of fame

Montana’s state arts agency is recognizing folk and traditional artists for their cultural contributions.

The Montana Arts Council is holding a ceremony to welcome three creators into its artistic hall-of-fame called the Montana Circle of American Masters in the Folk and Traditional Arts . The artists, Marc Brogger, Glenn Gilmore and Terry Hill all bring years of experience to their craft of choice.

Marc Brogger of Three Forks builds saddles - over 900 of them so far, according to the Montana Arts Council. His saddles include intricate details like hand-tooled stamps or impressions.

Eric Heidle / Montana Arts Council Saddlemaker Marc Brogger

Blacksmith Glenn Gilmore of Corvallis works with a variety of materials including steel, copper and brass to create furniture, tools and other objects for art exhibits and people’s homes.

Eric Heidle / Montana Arts Council Metalworker Glenn Gilmore

Woodworker Terry Hill of Great Falls became a crafter in his retirement. He creates bowls, gun cabinets and poker tables. He mixes wood types and uses geometric shapes to create patterns, or images of nature.

Eric Heidle / Montana Arts Council Woodworker Terry Hill

The Montana Arts Council will hold a ceremony for the artists at the Capitol on Friday, May 19.

