Dead, oiled bird found along Yellowstone River

Yellowstone Public Radio | By Orlinda Worthington
Published July 3, 2023 at 8:29 AM MDT
Asphalt washed up on shore
Courtesy of Unified Command
/
Asphalt washed up on shore

At least one oiled and dead bird has shown up along the Yellowstone River.

Three rail cars containing asphalt remain on the eastern side of the bridge on the Yellowstone River near Reed Point.

The Oiled Wildlife Care Network investigated the location and found the dead bird.

The Incident Commander for Montana Department of Environmental Quality says they have crews available to investigate and veterinarians available to help impacted wildlife.

Train cars containing asphalt, molten sulfur and metal derailed in Stillwater County June 24th and fell into the Yellowstone River.

Sunday, cleanup teams went out on the water to begin removing the asphalt material along the shoreline.

United Command reports that cleanup is focused on minimizing impacts to sensitive ecosystems and wildlife.

Teams will target areas anticipated to have the most product based on analysis of river flow.

Unified Command is setting up disposal drop points and a process for the public who would like to remove the material on their property and dispose of it.

More information and a map of drop locations to come, according to officials.

