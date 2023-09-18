Online meeting for women veterans healthcare options

Women veterans are invited to a Montana V-A town hall this Thursday.

Providers will be talking about services offered in the areas of reproductive care, mammograms, pregnancy and post-partum care among numerous other areas that specifically support women Veterans. Attendees will also learn about mental health counseling and intimate partner violence programs.

Montana V-A serves over 47-thousand (47,000) enrolled Veterans, four thousand (4,000) are women.

The town hall is Thursday evening, September 21st from five - six.