Online meeting for women veterans healthcare options

Yellowstone Public Radio | By Orlinda Worthington
Published September 18, 2023 at 11:47 AM MDT
U.S. Dept. of Veterans Affairs

Women veterans are invited to a Montana V-A town hall this Thursday.

Providers will be talking about services offered in the areas of reproductive care, mammograms, pregnancy and post-partum care among numerous other areas that specifically support women Veterans.  Attendees will also learn about mental health counseling and intimate partner violence programs.

Montana V-A serves over 47-thousand (47,000) enrolled Veterans, four thousand (4,000) are women.

The town hall is Thursday evening, September 21st from five - six.

To join the conversation, Veterans can call (833) 560-2071 or livestream the townhall atwww.access.live/MontanaVAWomenVets or from Montana VA’s Facebook page (www.facebook.com/VAMontana).

Montana Veterans Health Care System
