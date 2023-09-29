Regulators seek feedback on Montana’s environmental policy

The Montana Department of Environmental Quality sent out a news release Wednesday soliciting comments on modernizing the Montana Environmental Policy Act, or MEPA, in light of the recent discussion, legislation and legal action surrounding it.

DEQ director Chris Dorrington said regulators are looking for thoughts on greenhouse gas emissions and other possible considerations for the policy’s future over the next decade and beyond.

“What I anticipate is that the public and stakeholder input will center around certain themes that then a work group could consider all of the feedback, centralize it around certain ideas in which MEPA has to either consider or modify or become something slightly different than it is today,” said Dorrington.

Lawmakers passed changes to MEPA in the most recent legislative session, prohibiting state regulators from considering greenhouse gas emissions and climate change impacts when reviewing proposed projects. In August, a district court judge blocked those changes as part of her decision in the youth climate case Held v. Montana.

DEQ was among the defendants in the case, and Dorrington says his agency plans to join in the appeal of the decision.

DEQ will hold its first listening session about its MEPA outreach period in Billings and remotely Monday night. Two more sessions will be held in Helena and then Missoula on October 18 and 19. Comments are due December 1.

