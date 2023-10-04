© 2023 Yellowstone Public Radio
Bozeman leader and city commissioner steps down due to health diagnosis

Yellowstone Public Radio | By Kayla Desroches
Published October 4, 2023 at 4:00 PM MDT
Photo of Bozeman City Commissioner I-Ho Pomeroy, who recently resigned for health reasons.
The City of Bozeman
Bozeman City Commissioner I-Ho Pomeroy in a resignation letter on October 2 cited a recent cancer diagnosis as her reason for stepping down.

Pomeroy is an active member of the Bozeman community and has served on the commission for roughly a decade.

According to the City of Bozeman, she was born in South Korea and was both the first immigrant and the first person of color elected to the Commission.

Pomeroy established a food cart in the 1990s that grew into the storefront known today as I-Ho’s Korean Grill. Operation of the restaurant remains with the family.

Pomeroy’s resignation takes effect November 1. Her successor will be appointed and sit on the commission until the next city election in 2025.

