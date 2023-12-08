Cases of congenital syphilis increase in Montana

Most people think the sexually transmitted disease syphilis is no longer circulating.

One-hundred-92 cases of syphilis have been reported to the Montana state health department so far this year. Compare that to 149 cases in 2022 and 96 cases in 2021.

Especially concerning to healthcare providers is the increase in congenital syphilis, where the disease is passed from a mother to her unborn baby. Sixteen cases have been reported statewide to date. More than one resulted in a stillbirth.

Those numbers may seem low, but the state had no cases of congenital syphilis leading into 2022. That’s worrisome to healthcare providers like Stacie Pannell (puh-nell) the communicable disease manager for Riverstone Health in Billings.

“If a mom is treated in pregnancy at least four weeks before delivery, usually the baby does not end up with congenital syphilis. If a baby is born to a mother who has not been treated for syphilis that baby could be stillborn or be born with irreversible defects.”

Pannell says the likely reason for the increase is women not getting prenatal care or missed doctor visits during the pandemic. Those visits are when providers test for sexually transmitted diseases, but not always syphilis.

“If your provider says, we're testing you for everything, ask what everything is, because sometimes that is not everything and syphilis is not tested for. So advocate for yourself. Advocate for your partner to get tested and treated.”

Another problem, syphilis can mimic other conditions or show no symptoms at all. Pannell says everyone who is sexually active should get tested, especially those considering having a baby.

Congenital syphilis is treatable for babies in utero within the first few months and in the first two weeks after birth. Testing for syphilis and other STD’s can be done at most walk-in clinics, county health departments and private health practitioner offices.