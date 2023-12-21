© 2023 Yellowstone Public Radio
Crow Nation economic development corporation wins federal investment

Yellowstone Public Radio | By Kayla Desroches
Published December 21, 2023 at 10:51 AM MST
The U.S. Economic Development Administration Wednesday afternoon announced Plenty Doors Community Development Corporation in Crow Agency is advancing through the Distressed Area Recompete Pilot Program, a new funding source that targets underserved communities with lower-than-average employment rates.

Plenty Doors Community Development Corporation aims to boost Crow Nation workforce training, business support and economic opportunities. Proposed uses of funding include building a vocational education center and expanding a day labor program.

The organization won a planning grant, which the U.S. Economic Development Administration expects to average around $500,000. Plenty Doors Community Development Corporation as a finalist is also eligible to apply for $20 to $50 million dollars for program implementation.
