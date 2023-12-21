Crow Nation economic development corporation wins federal investment
The U.S. Economic Development Administration Wednesday afternoon announced Plenty Doors Community Development Corporation in Crow Agency is advancing through the Distressed Area Recompete Pilot Program, a new funding source that targets underserved communities with lower-than-average employment rates.
Plenty Doors Community Development Corporation aims to boost Crow Nation workforce training, business support and economic opportunities. Proposed uses of funding include building a vocational education center and expanding a day labor program.
The organization won a planning grant, which the U.S. Economic Development Administration expects to average around $500,000. Plenty Doors Community Development Corporation as a finalist is also eligible to apply for $20 to $50 million dollars for program implementation.