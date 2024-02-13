© 2024 Yellowstone Public Radio
Belgrade Trailer Court changes hands

Yellowstone Public Radio
Published February 13, 2024 at 4:18 PM MST

Anti-poverty nonprofit HRDC purchased Belgrade Trailer Court for close to $1.5 million. The idea is to preserve affordable housing and prevent the displacement of vulnerable community members.

In the short term, HRDC will operate the community with as few changes as possible. In the long term, residents could form a cooperative to purchase the property from HRDC.

Under that model, each household is a member of the cooperative, which owns the land and manages the community.

To purchase this property, HRDC has temporary financing for two years during which it will determine which model will work best.
Regional News YPR News