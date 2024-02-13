Sheridan police officer shot and killed, suspect standoff ensues

A veteran police officer was shot and killed in Sheridan, Wyo. Tuesday, while attempting to serve a trespassing warning. Police say the man who shot him remained in a standoff with law enforcement agencies through Tuesday afternoon.

Sheridan Police Chief Travis Koltiska announced with great sadness that Sgt. Nevada Krinkee died at the Sheridan Memorial Hospital, where he was transported after the shooting.

In a news release on the department's Facebook page, Koltiska said Krinkee had been attempting to serve a trespassing warrant at the intersection of 5th st. and Val Vista st. when he was shot by an unnamed man. The man fled the scene and was found soon after barricaded in a residence in the area of 6th st. and North Sheridan Ave.

Members of the Sheridan Police Dept., Sheridan Co. Sheriff's Office, and the Wyoming Highway Patrol established a perimeter of the house and evacuated other residents from the area.

Koltiska said Krinkee had been with the department for six and a half year and issued a statement saying, "The entire department is shocked and saddened by this senseless act and appreciate all the thoughts and prayers from our community. Please respect the privacy of our brother Nevada’s family through this trying time."

The investigation into Krinkee's death was handed over to the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation.