Bozeman city manager offers resignation, commissioners consider other options

Bozeman’s city manager has offered to resign, but only if it comes with a significant buyout.

More than 100 public comments flooded into the city asking for City Manager Jeff Mihelich’s resignation, after a leaked video showed him bad mouthing Bozeman, Bozeman residents, and city leaders.

On Monday, city commissioners formally requested Mihelich resign by Wednesday, Feb. 14.

Mihelich told city leaders he would resign, but only if he is given 12 months salary and a contribution to his retirement fund—a severance package agreed upon his hiring.

City commissioners said they don’t want to accept this deal and will look into other options, including an ethics complaint and investigation.