Sheridan, WY standoff ends

Yellowstone Public Radio | By Orlinda Worthington
Published February 15, 2024 at 6:59 AM MST
Sheridan police stage memorial for fallen officer

The standoff in Sheridan Wyoming between law enforcement and a suspect in the shooting death of a Sheridan police officer has ended.

After more than 24 hours of negotiations and other tactics to get the suspect to peacefully surrender, the suspect exited the house with a weapon and tried to flee. According to the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation, the suspect was shot by police and pronounced dead at the scene.

The names of the involved parties have not yet been released.

The tense situation began Tuesday morning when Police Sergeant Nevada Krinkee, a six-and-a-half year veteran of the Sheridan Police Department was shot by an unnamed suspect when he attempted to serve a trespassing warning.

Krinkee died at Sheridan Memorial Hospital.
Regional News YPR NewspoliceWyoming
Orlinda Worthington
Orlinda Worthington hosts “Morning Edition” weekdays on YPR. She brings 20 years of experience as Montana television news anchor, producer, and reporter.
