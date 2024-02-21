Former Congressman Denny Rehberg enters race for House District 2

A familiar name is back in the mix of Montana politics. Former Congressman Denny Rehberg, a Republican from Billings, is running for Congress once again.

Rehberg announced on Wednesday his candidacy for House District 2 representing the eastern side of Montana, a seat currently held by fellow Republican Matt Rosendale.

Rehberg served six terms as Montana’s lone Congressman from 2000 to 2012, when he vacated the seat to run against Democrat incumbent Jon Tester for Senate.

After losing to Tester, Rehberg worked for a lobbying firm and opened a series of small businesses in Montana.

In a press release announcing his candidacy, Rehberg said he wants to run again because he is concerned about the direction the country is headed.

Rehberg is one of several Republicans running for the seat currently held by Rosendale, who entered and withdrew a bid for Senate in the span of one week.

After dropping out of the Senate race, Congressman Matt Rosendale has not publicly shared his plans for re-election. YPR did reach out to Rosendale Wednesday for updates, but has not receive a response at this time.