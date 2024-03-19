Former Bozeman commissioner dies

A long-time Bozeman city commissioner, restaurant owner and beloved member of the community has died.

Iho Pomeroy died Tuesday, March 12, after battling glioblastoma brain cancer for about a year.

In February, she was nominated as one of twenty Outstanding Restaurateurs in the nation by the James Beard Foundation, for her business Iho’s Korean Grill..

YPR spoke with her then about her award. Pomeroy said she was honored by the nomination, but gave most of the thanks to her customers who encouraged her years ago to go from operating a food truck to opening a restaurant.

Pomeroy thanked the Bozeman community in many ways. She served ten years on the city commission and organized and contributed to numerous fundraisers over the span of 25 years in the business.

A memorial service is planned for a later date.