Livingston group sees backlash, support over inaugural Pride weekend

A celebration of Livingston’s LGBTQ+ community begins Thursday and will have events like dance parties, karaoke nights, and specials at different local businesses throughout the weekend.

Also scheduled are three drag shows, one of which is all-ages, prompting backlash from some members of the community.

According to a schedule of events from the Livingston, three drag shows are scheduled at the county fairgrounds in Livingston. Two are listed as ages 21+, the third, scheduled for Saturday afternoon is all-ages.

At Tuesday’s Park County Commissioners meeting, dozens of people packed the meeting room to give public comment in support and opposition of the all-ages drag show. There was nothing on the commissioners' agenda related to the drag show, but attendees said the county has responsibility for the fairgrounds and events they permit to take place there.

In comments to commissioners, people opposing the drag show cited religious beliefs against the LGBT community and shared concerns about children attending drag events, saying they promote adult content.

Supporters of the event said the all-ages show is specifically geared to be family-friendly, the performance is an expression of free speech, and no one is being forced to attend if they do not want to.

Spencer Puckett is one of the original founders of the Livingston Pride Coalition and says this is the first time the group has put on a full pride weekend, building on the success of drag events put on in years past.

"Each of us wanted to do more with what we could ,with the position we're in and based on our experiences living in a small town in Montana," Puckett said. "This is the first time we're like, you know what, let's go for it. Let's go bigger. And we know the community wants to be involved."

Puckett said earlier in the year the Livingston Pride Coalition sent out letters to local businesses presenting the idea of a pride weekend and asking them to participate in individual ways.

Some of the responses turned into events that will be part of pride weekend, like a free gender-affirming clothing give away at Cactus Blossom Collective, in partnership with Trans Closet.

Puckett says Livingston pride events have received backlash in the past. At a drag story hour last year, white supremacist protestors demonstrated against the event in person. Puckett says Livingston police and law enforcement responded and pride organizers have already been in contact with police about security for this weekend's events as well.

"There's always concern with being a part of the queer community and putting on these events that we're going to experience backlash, experience protesting, and experience people pushing this misinformation," Puckett said. "But I have full confidence in our team, in our community, and in our law enforcement with all of the plans that we've put into place."

Puckett adds a lot of the blow back they have been facing around the upcoming all-ages drag event comes from misinformation around state laws.

In 2023, the Montana legislature passed a law prohibiting drag performances or story hours in public schools or libraries. A federal judge blocked the law from taking effect, a decision the state has appealed. The case is still moving through the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals.

"We know that we are in the clear with the law and the agreement we have with the fairgrounds, which is owned by the county," Puckett said.

More information about Livingston Pride events can be found here: https://linktr.ee/livingstonpridecoalition