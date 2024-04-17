Upcoming symposium focuses on Crow land loss

A symposium focused on land loss of the Crow people will bring together historians, policy makers, attorneys and more for a day of learning.

That event is happening Thursday, April 18 at Little Big Horn College from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Cultural Learning Lodge in Crow Agency.

The presentations will trace 200 years of land loss experienced by the Crow, who lost nearly 30 million acres of land in the Fort Laramie Treaty of 1868.

It will also look at subsequent sales of Crow land to non-tribal members and also efforts to buy back land for the Crow Tribe today.

The symposium will conclude with a panel of young Crow tribal members, sharing what land means to them today.

More information can be found here: https://landsymposium.powerappsportals.com/Schedule-of-Events/