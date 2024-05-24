Beartooth Highway to remain closed through Memorial Day weekend

The Beartooth Highway will remain closed through Memorial Day weekend, after snowfall in the mountains delayed plowing operations.

Yellowstone National Park officials say the highway will open to the public as soon as conditions allow.

As for visiting Yellowstone this weekend, park officials warn all travelers to anticipate road closures due to inclement weather and dangerous driving conditions.

You can stay up to date with road conditions, temporary closures and traffic delay on the park’s website.

You can also call (307)344-2117 for recorded information or received Yellowstone road alerts on your mobile phone by texting "82190" to 888-777.