Lawmakers reject three calls for a special legislative session

Three separate Republican efforts to call a special session have all failed. The proposals would have had lawmakers return to Helena to address immigration policy, judicial elections and state tax revenue. Lawmakers rejected all three calls for special sessions.

Speaker of the House Matt Regier’s call for a session got the most support while still falling short. It called for the state to restrict undocumented immigrants’ entry into Montana and to reallocate marijuana tax revenue.

Members of the hard-right Freedom Caucus submitted a separate proposal to enact a citizen verification requirement to vote.

Another group of Republicans requested a session to make judicial elections partisan, saying voters need that information. That proposal has failed previously in the Legislature.

Lawmakers can revisit any of these policies when they convene in January.

