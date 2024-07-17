St. Vincent and Vitalant hosting blood drive to combat shortage

BILLINGS, MONT- In response to donation shortfalls, Vitalant and St. Vincent Healthcare will host a blood drive on Friday, July 26 from 11:30 a.m. - 3p.m. at Marillac Hall on the St. Vincent Campus in Billings.

In a news release, Vitalant, one the nation’s largest nonprofit blood service providers, cited a 30% donation shortfall over the Independence Day week, and an overall low donor turnout this summer, which has led to an emergency shortage in Type O blood.

Type O blood is the most in-demand type for patients due to its universal use in life-or-death situations. O-negative can be transfused to patients of any blood type and O-positive can support anyone with a positive blood type.

The release noted that extreme heat affecting much of the country and summer vacations have led to low donor turnout during “trauma season” when injuries from outdoor activities spike. As a result of the low turnout, Vitalant says that shortfall resulted in about 7,500 fewer donations than needed on top of the 8,000 fewer donations than needed from June.

Donors of all blood types, especially those with type O, are urged to make an appointment at vitalant.org. The blood drive on Friday, July 26 at Marillac Hall is located at 1233 North 30th Street, Billings, MT, 59101.

