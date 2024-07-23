Evacuation warning issued for Blacktail Canyon Fire southeast of Butte

BUTTE, MONT- The Blacktail Canyon Fire burning southeast of Butte between Interstate 90 and Highway 2 has prompted evacuation warnings for local residents.

Butte-Silver Bow Law Enforcement issued the warning for those on Blacktail Canyon Road southeast of Homestake Road, Homestake Road east of Blacktail Canyon Road, and Passmore Canyon. This warning means residents should be prepared to evacuate, but are not yet under an evacuation order.

Using an aerial mapping flight, officials for the Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest estimate the blaze to be at 76 acres as of Tuesday morning. The cause is still undetermined, and officials are urging the public to stay out of the area as crews and helicopters continue to work.

The passage of a cold front has led to critical fire conditions that will persist through Thursday. A Fire Weather Watch will be in effect across the area as gusty winds, low relative humidity, and chances for thunderstorms have increased the risk for new and existing fires to spread. Fire Danger on the Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest is “Extreme”.

Two more fires in the Beaverhead-Deerlodge Forest were reported this past week; both of which were quickly contained. 7 miles southeast of Ennis, the Shell Creek Fire ignited on July 18th and was fully contained over the weekend. On Friday, July 19th, The Fleecer Mountain Fire was reported 6 miles northeast of Wise River in the Jerry Creek area. The fire was suppressed at less than an acre, and all hot spots have been mopped up.