'Game changing' indoor athletic facility breaks ground in Bozeman

On Tuesday, July 16, MSU athletic fans, players and administrators gathered in the end zone of Bobcat Stadium to celebrate a new indoor athletic center. The summer sun was beating down, but many speakers focused on another type of extreme weather.

“It will provide a safe climate controlled environment especially during inclement weather days in the harsh Montana winter months," said Bobcat Athletic Director Leon Costello.

Costello helped lay the blueprint for the building in a strategic and facilities plan eight years ago.

The new $26.5 million facility is fully donor funded, backed by nearly 400 donors.

The facility will have a 100 yard turf field and 300 meter track. The primary users of the facility will be the football and track and field teams. However, the space will be open to all varsity athletes during daytime hours and the wider Bozeman community on evenings and weekends.

The facility will also host track and field competitions.

Costello revealed the official name, “Dale Kennedy and Rob Stark laid the foundation for what Bobcat track and field and cross country programs are today and I’m honored to say this game changing facility will bear their names. It will be known as the Kennedy Stark Athletic Center.”

Ruth Eddy Kennedy Stark Athletic Center ground breaking ceremony June 16, 2024

Both coaches were in attendance at the ceremony.

The new facility aims to better support current student athletics by providing a consistent, safe space to practice and help to recruit future talent.

The facility is estimated to be completed sometime in the spring of 2025.

