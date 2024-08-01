Montana VA hits milestone with toxic exposure screenings

HELENA, MONT- The Montana Veterans Affairs Health Care System recently announced that 35,000 vets have received toxic exposure screenings.

The milestone came on the heels of the PACT Act, which expanded VA healthcare and benefits for veterans exposed to burn pits, Agent Orange, and other harmful substances. According to the Montana VA, screenings for toxic exposure provide veterans with the medical verification needed to gain full access to health care and benefits.

In a press release, Montana VA Executive Director Duane Gill said, “This is a tremendous milestone for our Veterans. The PACT Act has expanded benefits for Veterans. Every Montana Veteran deserves access to these expanded benefits, and these screenings are the first step in getting them the benefits they have earned.”

The PACT Act was passed in 2022 with the help of Sen. Jon Tester, and its passage required the Department of Veteran Affairs to start conducting toxic exposure screenings at VA medical centers and clinics nationwide.

In a separate press release, Tester said, “Screening our veterans who were exposed to toxins during their military service ensures they receive the health care and benefits they have earned. This is an important provision from the PACT Act, and I’m proud to see it at work helping screen tens of thousands of Montana veterans.”

The Veterans Health Administration recommends that all enrolled Veterans get screened at least once every five years. Veterans can visit www.va.gov/PACT for more information.

