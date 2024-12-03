© 2024 Yellowstone Public Radio
Montanans sickened by cucumber salmonella outbreak

Yellowstone Public Radio | By Jackie Coffin
Published December 3, 2024 at 6:43 AM MST
Montana is at the heart of a salmonella outbreak related to cucumbers from Mexico.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is tracking the outbreak and has recorded 68 cases in 19 states. Montana has the highest number of cases with at least 16. Salmonella is a bacteria that causes vomiting, bloody diarrhea, stomach cramps, and fever.

The CDC says no one has died, but people have been hospitalized. All of the cases are tracked back to people who ate cucumbers between mid-October and mid-November from SunFed Produce LLC, grown by Agrotato in Sonora, Mexico.

The cucumbers have been recalled by SunFed, but the CDC advises people check the produce in their fridge. Cucumbers may have a sticker that says 'SunFed Mexico' or 'Agrotato S.A. de C.V.'.

More information about the outbreak can be found here: https://www.cdc.gov/salmonella/outbreaks/cucumbers-11-24/index.html
Jackie Coffin
Jackie Coffin is YPR's News Director, overseeing the YPR News Department and its hosts and reporters.


