Scott Rosenzweig wins statehouse seat by 17 votes

The newly drawn borders of House District 57, which includes most of Park County and the eastern edge of Gallatin County, has flipped a previously red seat blue.

A recount confirms a win by Democrat Scott Rosenzweig by a 17 vote margin over incumbent Republican Marty Malone.

“I knew it would be close , I didn’t know it would be that close” Malone said.

In unofficial results released after the election, Representative Malone trailed his opponent by 20 votes.

“If it would have been 19 votes it would have been an automatic recount, as it was I had to request a recount, and pay for it” Malone said.

Malone says he hasn’t yet received the final bill for the recount, but it’s estimated to be about $5,200.

The new districts were drawn after the 2020 census recorded a significant population increase. This is the first State legislative election with the new districts, which for House district 57 includes hundreds of miles with both rural and urban areas.

“It’s a world of difference between Park county and downtown Bozeman. People there have different goals, we’re more ag over here they are more business oriented” Malone said.

Those backgrounds were also represented by the candidates themselves. Malone is a rancher in Pray, population just over one thousand people. His opponent and the new representative Rosenzweig is a businessman in Bozeman.

“It’s my job to represent everyone in the district whether they voted for me or not, whether they voted at all” Rosenzweig said.

Rosenzweig the new legislator has been appointed to the Appropriations committee and a subcommittee on Long-Range Planning.

“I’m really looking forward to getting to work and getting my official login for legislative services and all that stuff” Rosenzweig said.

The legislative session begins on January 6th 2025

