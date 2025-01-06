Montana football fans flock to Frisco for FCS title game

As soon as the Bobcat football team clinched their spot in the championship game, fans from Montana started finding flights.

MSU alumnus and current U.S. senator, Steve Daines, sent a letter to three major airlines asking them to add additional flights for fans in Montana.

Bozeman Yellowstone Airport’s Chief Executive Officer, Brian Sprenger, says United Airlines has done just that.

“A good reminder from our senator certainly helps, but the airlines know very well that championship football games create a lot of demand for fans in the hometown team to try and make it to that championship game," Sprenger said.

The additional flight to Dallas on the Sunday before the game will seat about 180 people and tickets were sold for around $800—more than double their price a week later. In addition to regularly scheduled flights, there were at least two fan charter flights also seating about 180 people each.

“We're also looking forward to seeing the team charter, and hopefully the band charter as well,” Sprenger said.

The game also falls within an already busy time for Montana’s busiest airport.

“Adding all the fans that will be going down to support the bobcats will make it a very busy airport,” Sprenger said.

The Bobcats will be playing the North Dakota State Bison for the FCS title, a rematch of the 2021 FCS championship game ultimately won by North Dakota.

The Bobcats have not won an FCS title since 1984, but are in the midst of a historic, undefeated season, having won all 15 games played leading up to the championship. NDSU is 13-2 and has pocketed nine FCS titles since 2011.

Predictions on who will win center around both teams' strong quarterbacks, Cam Miller for North Dakota State and Tommy Mellot for MSU.

Kickoff for the game is at 5 p.m. (MST).

