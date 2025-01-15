Bobcats come up short in championship game

Montana State University Bobcat football team will be returning home to Montana empty handed after playing in the FCS national championship game in Frisco, Texas to a crowd of 18,000 people.

Back in Bozeman, downtown bars were packed with Cats fans in blue and gold, who gathered to watch the Monday night game.

The R Bar, which has Bobcat football memorabilia covering the walls all year, was standing room only. The usual felt green pool tables were covered to protect the tables and offer more table room for extra fans, drinks and food as all eyes were on TVs.

The Bobcats were down 21- 3 at the half and mounted a strong comeback in the second half, but the fans were cheering the whole time.

Rob Holt, wearing a Bobcat jersey, had a corner seat at the bar where he started chants and had hope until the end.

“Our boys have had a great season and hopefully we still got 2:30 to really make it pay off,” Holt said.

The Bobcats lost the game 32-35.

“Bobcat fans are the greatest in the world - no matter what. Doesn’t matter what the score is” Holt said.

In a post game press conference, head coach Brent Vigen says the team is already looking ahead to next season and planning on how they will move forward without 21 graduating seniors including their six team captains, and Quarterback Tommy Mellot.

“I do think the foundation in our program has more than been laid. It’s about getting a new group of leaders to emerge and going back to work” Vigen said.

