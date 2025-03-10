Three wolverine kits born at ZooMontana

ZooMontana has posted baby announcements.

Ahmari, the female wolverine, gave birth to three wolverine kits in early February, the zoo announced on its Facebook page Friday . These kits mark the 4th, 5th and 6th wolverines to be born at ZooMontana over the past three years.

The two girls and one boy are currently indoors with their mother as they bond and nurse.

The zoo announced viewing of the kits will not be possible until Ahmari is comfortable with letting the young ones venture outside the den.

