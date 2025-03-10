© 2025 Yellowstone Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Three wolverine kits born at ZooMontana

Yellowstone Public Radio | By Kay Erickson
Published March 10, 2025 at 1:00 PM MDT
3 wolverine kits born at ZooMontana
ZooMontana
3 wolverine kits born at ZooMontana

ZooMontana’s female helps increase the wolverine population.

ZooMontana has posted baby announcements.

Ahmari, the female wolverine, gave birth to three wolverine kits in early February, the zoo announced on its Facebook page Friday . These kits mark the 4th, 5th and 6th wolverines to be born at ZooMontana over the past three years.

The two girls and one boy are currently indoors with their mother as they bond and nurse.

The zoo announced viewing of the kits will not be possible until Ahmari is comfortable with letting the young ones venture outside the den.
Tags
Regional News YPR News
Kay Erickson
Kay Erickson has been working in broadcasting in Billings for more than 20 years. She spent well over a decade as news assignment editor at KTVQ-TV before joining the staff at YPR. She is a graduate of Northern Illinois University, with a degree in broadcast journalism. Shortly after graduation she worked in Great Falls where she was one of the first female sports anchor and reporter in Montana.
See stories by Kay Erickson