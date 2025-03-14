Laid off federal archeologists could delay projects

Their job is to review every federal project—every federal dollar for a bridge, timber sale, rebuilt damaged trail or new parking lot. But these projects could be delayed as the Trump administration lays off federal archeologists .

The National Historic Preservation Act of 1966 requires all federal agencies to have archeologists and cultural resources specialists on staff to consider the project’s potential effects on places of significance to our history.

University of Montana Archeology Professor Douglas MacDonald:

“ It requires to take in the consideration the effects of their projects—whatever those projects might be –on cultural and archeological resources. So it’s really similar to the National Environmental Policy Act that requires those agencies to consider the effect of their projects on endangered species. This was just a law to prevent the same sort of disturbances to important historic places,” MacDonald explained.

The work begins at inception with the gathering of the agency’s archeologist and cultural, endangered species and environmental policy specialists and possibly tribal counterparts.

“They all sit down and ask what do we need to do for this to make this project happen. The law is not there to stop projects. It’s there to facilitate the completion of projects but taking into consideration these historic resources that might be impacted,” said MacDonald.

The work is in the office and in the field at the site. When the work is completed the archeologist reports back that: the project will have no effect on the land, no adverse effect ,or will have an adverse effect and mitigation is needed.

MacDonald added the 1966 act has no repercussions included in its text if the federal agency does not follow the recommendation. But it does open up the project to a lawsuit by a nonprofit-- like the archaeology conservancy-- which could get the project shut down.

“I think most federal agencies realize it’s better to comply with the law but in order to do so you need staff on hand to be able to take into consideration those projects,” said MacDonald.

Probationary staff layoffs are being felt in Montana, including a probationary staff member at the Bureau of Reclamation, the sole archeologist for western Montana.

