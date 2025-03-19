Bozeman works to update development code

Almost three years ago, the city launched its effort to update the old code, which regulates what kinds of development can occur in different areas and sets standards and zoning districts.

Efforts were put on hold for a year, but restarted this fall and are now also working to comply with new planning regulations passed by the Montana legislature in 2023.

Last week on the second floor of Willson school - the City of Bozeman hosted its sixth open house workshop about possible changes in the Urban Development Code or UDC.

Tables around the perimeter of the room focused on some key concerns voiced by the public including: transportation, environment, growth, housing and neighborhoods.

The open house format allowed people to move freely between topics ,while city staff were stationed at their table of expertise answering questions.

Ruth Eddy Bozeman city staff answers questions at UDC workshop

Marcia Kaveney , felt like her concerns were heard.

“I just want to be a voice too and helping to shape our town and I'm particularly interested in keeping some of the greenery going to protecting the trees and other mature vegetation” Kaveney said.

From the open house’s second floor window construction on a new boutique apartment building across the street was visible, much of the discussion in the room centered around the visible changes all around town.

Bozeman city Commissioner Emma Bode attended the event to listen to community concerns.

“There's a lot of fear that the new code is going to ruin Bozeman and I would posit that the extreme like changes we've seen in the buildings that everybody points to are buildings that were approved under our current code and so this is our opportunity to get it right” Bode said.

While the public workshop series has ended, the city is working on engagement kits available for anyone to host their own workshop in their home or with a group in Bozeman.

City staff are expecting to release a draft code this summer and hope to finalize the updates this fall.