Vietnam veterans honored in Laurel

It was a chance to honor and say thank you –before it’s too late—to those veterans who served in Southeast Asia during the Vietnam Conflict.

“This ceremony allows us to thank and honor Vietnam veterans that should have happened many years ago,” said James Mariska, a retired US Army colonel.

Mariska was the master of ceremonies at the gathering March 26 at the Yellowstone National Cemetery in Laurel, one of the last opportunities to honor those who served during that time 50 years ago.

“You may have heard that this ceremony is actually called the 50th commemorative ceremony. While it’s the last of our involvement Vietnam which has reached its 50th anniversary, this the last ceremony for the Vietnam veterans,” Mariska said.

The commemoration was an opportunity to award a Vietnam Veteran Lapel Pin to recognize, thank and honor them.

“We did not go to lose, ya know,” said Navy veteran Jerry Wickland.

Those honored for their military service during Vietnam include all those who served from 1955 to 1975, regardless of where they served, like Army veteran Gayle Bestland who served from 1972 to 1973.

“I served as a clerk for the administration at Ft Jackson, South Carolina,” Bestland said.

The opportunity to recognize the Vietnam veterans is diminishing as their numbers are declining. Marine Corps veteran Karol Cobos.

“I have a lot of friends that I served with throughout my 23 years who have passed away,” said Marine Corps veteran Karol Cobos.

The commemorative pin has an eagle, laurel wreath and stars and stripes on one side and the message…”A Grateful Nation Thanks and Honors You” embossed on the back.

