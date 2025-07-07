Makoshika plans to reopen Friday

The wind driven fire last week in Makoshika State Park near Glendive in the Badlands of eastern Montana is largely out, reports state park officials.

Makoshika Manager Riley Bell reports the fire that started Wednesday around 5 pm prompted evacuations of about seven campsites and a partial closure of the park. He says the fire started quickly, moved quickly and stopped quickly.

Marla Prell, Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks Region 7 spokesperson, says the 169 acre fire was largely out by Friday thanks to heavy rain Thursday night. Prell reports the fire claimed the popular yurt campsite, a toilet near the tent campsites, some picnic tables and some signs. It is unknown if there is damage to any of the trails.

Prell reports West Glendive Fire Department, Bureau of Land Management, Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation as well as Custer County and Wibaux Fire Departments responded to the fire.

The visitor’s center near the entrance remains open but all other areas of the park are closed because of remaining hot spots that have flared up but have been dealt with quickly. FWP officials hope to open much of the park for camping and day use on Friday morning, if conditions permit. Weather could be a factor as temperatures in the 90s and 100 degrees are in the forecast.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

