Wyoming bear relocated

A Wyoming Game and Fish news release reports, wildlife managers found a sub adult female black bear in a Sheridan backyard that housed chickens on Saturday, likely the same bear from a Friday report.

Wildlife managers captured the black bear and released it Sunday in a remote area of the Bighorn Mountains.

Officials identified the bear as a good candidate for relocation because of quick reporting by the public and because it did not have a known history receiving human-provided attractants.

Game and Fish personnel report receiving multiple bear conflicts in the Big Horn and Story in northern Wyoming in recent weeks where garbage and bird feeders have been left unsecured.