Wyoming bear relocated

Yellowstone Public Radio | By Kay Erickson
Published July 8, 2025 at 6:28 PM MDT
Bear relocation in Bighorns
Wyoming Game and Fish
Bear relocation in Bighorns

A Wyoming Game and Fish news release reports, wildlife managers found a sub adult female black bear in a Sheridan backyard that housed chickens on Saturday, likely the same bear from a Friday report.

Wildlife managers captured the black bear and released it Sunday in a remote area of the Bighorn Mountains.
Officials identified the bear as a good candidate for relocation because of quick reporting by the public and because it did not have a known history receiving human-provided attractants.

Game and Fish personnel report receiving multiple bear conflicts in the Big Horn and Story in northern Wyoming in recent weeks where garbage and bird feeders have been left unsecured.
Kay Erickson
Kay Erickson has been working in broadcasting in Billings for more than 20 years. She spent well over a decade as news assignment editor at KTVQ-TV before joining the staff at YPR. She is a graduate of Northern Illinois University, with a degree in broadcast journalism. Shortly after graduation she worked in Great Falls where she was one of the first female sports anchor and reporter in Montana.
See stories by Kay Erickson