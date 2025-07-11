Bozeman homicide breakthrough

Friday morning Bozeman Police Detective Captain Dana McNeil announced a breakthrough in a 2021 cold case.

"Based on the facts developed in this investigation including compelling DNA evidence detectives determined that the facts bear out that Austin Clowes a 25-year-old Bozeman resident conducted the murder of Steven Kilwein"

Bozeman Police Department Steven Kilwein

On June 13th 2021 the Bozeman Police had been called for a welfare check by Kilwein’s daughters who were worried after not hearing from their father.

Ruth Eddy Steven Kilwein's home in Bozeman where he was found murdered on June 13th 2021.

The police found Mr. Kilwein deceased inside his home near downtown Bozeman. The autopsy revealed that Kilwein had died from multiple chop wounds, and a homicide investigation began.

Clowes's cell phone was originally discovered in the front lawn of the crime scene and when questioned by police said he had been drinking at downtown Bozeman bars that evening and must have lost his phone as he walked home.

During the autopsy and investigation DNA samples were collected from the victim and the suspect, which led to the latest breakthrough - an alleged match for Clowes.

According to charging documents both DNA samples were collected at the beginning of the investigation in 2021, but the samples were not matched until July 2025.

According to a press release for Gallatin County Attorney's office "advances in forensic DNA testing ultimately led to the charges being filed."

Clowes made his first appearance in court on Friday and is being held in Gallatin County Jail on a one million dollar bond.