56 Counties: From The Virginian to Yellowstone

The Lucky Valentines, Losses

From the time The Virginian was published in 1902, there has been a pattern of outsiders telling the story of the West, and often about Montana, and getting it horribly wrong. Owen Wister created a character in The Virginian that has become the standard stereotype for the Western man. Stoic, brilliant at almost all things manly, and only verbal when it's absolutely necessary.

In this episode, Russell Rowland makes his case for how this pattern has contributed to the mental health issues that plague our region and how the TV series Yellowstone continues to perpetuate this problem.

This episode features music by Montana band The Lucky Valentines.