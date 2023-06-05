56 Counties: Jeannette Rankin, Part II

Jeannette Rankin is mostly known for two things: being the first woman to ever be elected to Congress, and voting against both world wars. But perhaps the most significant part of Jeannette Rankin’s life might be what happened after that vote against entering World War I, which was the first vote she ever cast in Congress. This episode explores how she managed to rebound from the intense criticism she received for that vote to become one of the most significant figures in the world of women’s rights.

courtesy Laney Lou and Bird Dogs / Laney Lou and the Bird Dogs

This episode also features the music of Montana band Laney Lou and the Bird Dogs, including a song from their new CD, Coyote.