© 2024 Yellowstone Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
56 Counties

56 Counties: The Exile of Dull Knife and Little Wolf

By Russell Rowland
Published January 3, 2024 at 7:55 AM MST
Chiefs Dull Knife and Little Wolf, Perilous Pursuit by Stan Hoig
Chiefs Dull Knife and Little Wolf, Perilous Pursuit by Stan Hoig

Two years after the Battle of the Little Bighorn, the U.S. government decided to force 1,000 members of the Northern Cheyenne tribe, led by Chiefs Dull Knife and Little Wolf, to move to Oklahoma, even though they were not involved in the battle. After a year down south, they had lost nearly 100 members of their tribe to disease and starvation.

After their request to return to the land they had been promised in a treaty just three years earlier, Little Wolf and Dull Knife decided to go north anyway, leading their people over 800 miles in a remarkable journey, eluding thousands of U.S. Army soldiers—and it could have easily been avoided.

This month's episode features the music of Little Jane and the Pistol Whips.

Tags
56 Counties 56 Counties
Russell Rowland
See stories by Russell Rowland
Related Content