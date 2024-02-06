56 Counties: E.C. Waters and the Yellowstone Lake Steamboat

E.C. Waters was a businessman who moved to Montana in the late 19th Century and got into the hotel business, owning the first hotel in Billings. He eventually became enamored with Yellowstone Park and was hired to manage the five hotels that existed in the park around that time.

He also decided that the park needed a steamboat to enhance the experience of tourists who would have the opportunity to float around Yellowstone Lake and soak in the beauty of the park from that vantage point. But Waters’ ego and ambition always seemed to get him into trouble, and when he decided to build an even bigger steamboat in 1905, the results were self-destructive, and eventually tragic.

This month's episode features the beautiful blues guitar music of Mary Flower.