56 Counties: The Copper Collar

When the Copper Kings lorded over Montana's business and political world, one of the main resources they used to maintain that control was the state media. Most people have no idea that The Anaconda Copper Company quietly maintained ownership over most of the major newspapers in Montana well into the 1950s.

But it was the way they used those papers to battle each other for power and prestige in those early years that set the tone for how Montana's newspaper business would operate for many decades.

